Private Vista LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Vista LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. 2,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,062. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

