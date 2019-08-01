Private Vista LLC Invests $295,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

NYSE:YUM traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $117.20. 1,900,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $114.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

