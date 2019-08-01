Private Vista LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

HCP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

