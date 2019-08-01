Private Vista LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

