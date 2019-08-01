Private Vista LLC Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,527 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,966,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,635,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $145.20. 11,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,695. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

