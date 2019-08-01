Private Vista LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Vista LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $181.59. 38,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,518. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

