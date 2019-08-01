Private Vista LLC Sells 932 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Vista LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.39. 197,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

