Professional Planning Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Planning cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,565. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

