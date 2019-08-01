Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $221,326.00 and $4,243.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00145425 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005527 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.