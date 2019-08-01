ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

