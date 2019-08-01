PTON (PTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, PTON has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. PTON has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $132,147.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00277764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.01449111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,463,538,451 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

