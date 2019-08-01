Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00273322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.01409457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00113217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

