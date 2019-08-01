Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Boosted by William Blair

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.84.

NYSE:AMG opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $163.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay C. Horgen acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,961.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 449,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 364,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

