Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FIX opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $36,764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 423,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $85,944.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,580.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,738 shares of company stock worth $260,439 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

