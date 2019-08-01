Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

CMCO opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $464,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 305,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

