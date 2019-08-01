Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.
SBAC stock opened at $245.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $249.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,079 shares of company stock worth $14,399,946 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.