Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

SBAC stock opened at $245.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $249.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,079 shares of company stock worth $14,399,946 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

