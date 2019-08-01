Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $311.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $302.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $232.03 and a 52 week high of $310.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $142,785,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.