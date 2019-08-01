Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $291.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $291.57 million and approximately $172.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00029179 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Ovis, OKEx and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006570 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,661,428 coins and its circulating supply is 95,911,408 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Poloniex, Upbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Iquant, OKEx, EXX, Cobinhood, Bibox, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Bithumb, ABCC, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinone, BCEX, Bittrex, LBank, Liqui, Coinnest, Coindeal, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CoinEx, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Ovis, Bitbns, Binance, HBUS, GOPAX, Liquid, OTCBTC, BitForex, Crex24 and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

