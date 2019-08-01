Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

