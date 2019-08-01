QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $73.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

