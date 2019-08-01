QUINADS (QUIN) Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $36,034.00 and $26,850.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00419673 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00081092 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007354 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

