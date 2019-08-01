Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,576. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.98. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $8,068,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,256. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

