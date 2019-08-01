Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.04–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.2-80.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.68 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.05-0.05 EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. 32,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,873. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.76.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

