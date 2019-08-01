Rapids One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,275.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $8,275.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00278422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.01456742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Rapids’ total supply is 21,314,030,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,586,783,996 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

