Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $169,000 Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,668,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock remained flat at $$13.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,203. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

