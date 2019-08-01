Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 633,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 99,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei bought 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 244,568 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,059,545.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,144,568 shares of company stock worth $14,292,546. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

