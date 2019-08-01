Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,887 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 1,298.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 111.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert acquired 102,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $315,544.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp acquired 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $35,104.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,571 shares of company stock worth $598,427. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

