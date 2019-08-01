Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $182.29 on Thursday. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.98.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.