Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $140.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $359,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,908,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

