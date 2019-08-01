Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $909.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report sales of $909.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $927.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.35 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $959.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its position in Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. 14,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

