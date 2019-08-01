Regenxbio (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Regenxbio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGNX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,400. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

