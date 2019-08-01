Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 42,910 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 693,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

