RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a top pick rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. RENAULT S A/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

