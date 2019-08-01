RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Up 1.7%

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.23, 2,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

