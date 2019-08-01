Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGS. ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $128,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

