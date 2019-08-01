Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €193.00 ($224.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €237.00 ($275.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €236.00 ($274.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €208.00 ($241.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €208.00 ($241.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

