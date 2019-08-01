Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) recently:

8/1/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and price target of $7. Currently our valuation is based on the three lead assets at the company: (1) PRS-060 for asthma, which is partnered with AstraZeneca contributing 33% of our valuation; (2) PRS-343 for oncology, which currently contributes 39% of our valuation; and (3) PRS-080 for functional iron deficiency anemia contributing 28% of our valuation. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.””

7/30/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

7/11/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

6/17/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 84.75%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 177,569 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 246,312 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.