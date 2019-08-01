Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.75, approximately 545,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan bought 4,152 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $25,783.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at $297,701.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

