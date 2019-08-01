Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.08-9.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.658-2.674 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Restoration Hardware also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.72 EPS.

RH traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.08. 1,679,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,286. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

