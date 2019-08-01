Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

