Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 20,941 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $834,708.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone purchased 644 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

