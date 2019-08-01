Reviewing Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) & Fauquier Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBSS)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Fauquier Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.40 $6.14 million N/A N/A

Fauquier Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Valley Ban and Fauquier Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban 16.37% N/A N/A Fauquier Bankshares 18.05% 10.12% 0.87%

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Blue Valley Ban does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Valley Ban has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fauquier Bankshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

