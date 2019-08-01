REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.99. REX American Resources shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 413 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

