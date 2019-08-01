Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (REXN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) is one of 574 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rexahn Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5084 14138 29219 1065 2.53

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,121.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential downside of 99.98%. Given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A -$14.37 million -0.92 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.14 billion $227.34 million -118,347.30

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A -135.64% -89.00% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,457.12% -877.17% -28.94%

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The company was founded by Chang Ho Ahn on March 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

