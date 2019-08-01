RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.36 ($23.67).

Shares of RIB opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.22. RIB Software has a 12 month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 12 month high of €22.40 ($26.05). The firm has a market cap of $982.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

