Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,205.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 493,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,135 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.65.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.