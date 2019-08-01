RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Trading 0.6% Higher

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, 5,902 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

