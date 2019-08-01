Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 84,299 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $62,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 32.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,312 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,283.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

