Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Lincoln National worth $51,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 357,561 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 101.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 545,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,073 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $15,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 197,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $11,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.25. 1,702,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock worth $2,920,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

