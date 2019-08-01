Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $193.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,848 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $193,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,827,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,894,000 after purchasing an additional 939,993 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

